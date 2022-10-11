Caustic Hollywood chronicler Nikki Finke passed away at age 68

In Boca Raton, Florida, Nikki Finke passed away.

She was a caustic, well-read entertainment writer and blogger who broke Hollywood news.

Her family’s spokeswoman, Madelyn Hammond, made the announcement of her passing.

Advertisement

In Boca Raton, Florida, Nikki Finke passed away. She was a caustic, well-read entertainment writer and blogger who broke Hollywood news, riled up businessmen, and created the website Deadline Hollywood Daily in 2006. She was 68.

Her family’s spokeswoman, Madelyn Hammond, made the announcement of her passing, noting only that it was the result of a protracted illness.

Ms. Finke began her career as a reporter for The Associated Press in 1975 after serving as a staff assistant in the Washington office of Representative Edward I. Koch, a New York Democrat who would go on to become mayor of New York City. She started a column called Deadline Hollywood in LA Weekly in 2002 after joining Newsweek, The Los Angeles Times, and other publications by the early 1980s. She afterward moved to The Dallas Morning News, Newsweek, and other publications.

She took no prisoners as she blended reportage with gossip there and on the Deadline website, breaking the news of who will host the Oscars, going into detail about the interactions between celebrities and agents, or closely examining the business activities of senior executives.

Also Read Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate six months of marriage online Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating six months of marriage. The...