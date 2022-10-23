Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are now engaged

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders, his almost three-year girlfriend, made their engagement public on Friday. “

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders, his almost three-year girlfriend, made their engagement public on Friday. “I am the luckiest man in the world; having the opportunity to call you my wife for all time is a gift directly from God. You are the brightness in the dark and the rain in the dry,” he wrote in an Instagram post that included many images of the touching incident that happened on October 5.

“I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

With a Reel that featured the same images as her fiancé’s, Medders also announced the news on her personal Instagram.

“You’re even better than I could have ever imagined. Chase Madison Chrisley, I adore you! “My heart is yours forever,” the future bride wrote as the caption for the photo.

Pictures show the “Chrisley Knows Best” actor leading Medders by the hand into the center of a baseball stadium, where more than 175,000 rose petals arranged in a heart-shaped pattern were waiting for them.

Medders was beaming when she replied, wearing a lovely green dress with silver heels and a bun in her hair.

After the happy couple posted the news, several of Chrisley’s family members flocked to the comments area to congratulate them.

“Congrats brother very happy for you,” Kyle, Chase’s half-brother, wrote in a message.

On the other side, his sister Savannah informed Medders, You have my utmost love! I WELCOME YOU TO THE FAMILY.

According to People, Chase rented out the First Horizon Baseball Stadium in downtown Nashville for an extravagant romantic proposal.

“I was so surprised,” Medders told the outlet about the proposal. “I had no idea it was happening.”

Unbeknownst to Medder, both of their families were present for the proposal, hiding out in the outfield to take in the touching occasion.

Since my father has ALS, it was a very special occasion for him to fly to Nashville and see the game, according to Medders.

“It was incredibly important to me that her dad was there to see it,” Chase continued.

After the proposal, they all headed out to a neighboring restaurant for some “good old Southern BBQ” to commemorate the special occasion.

The couple acknowledged that they haven’t started wedding preparations but that they “would both really want to get married in Charleston.”

