Christian Bale honors Leonardo DiCaprio for his “unintentional” help in his stardom

Articles
  • Leonardo DiCaprio has been given credit by Christian Bale for turning down movies that ultimately went to him.
  • In a direct interview with GQ, Bale said, “Look, to this day, any job that anybody gets, it’s only because he passed on it earlier”
  • Leo absolutely gets to choose everything he does, so thank you, Leo, said Bale, adding, “And good for him, he’s wonderful.”
 Leonardo DiCaprio has been given credit by Christian Bale for turning down movies that ultimately went to him.

In a recent interview, the Titanic actress was honored by the Batman actor for unwittingly helping him become a popular movie actor.

In a direct interview with GQ, Bale said, “Look, to this day, any job that anybody gets, it’s only because he passed on it earlier.”

“No matter what anyone tells you, ignore it. How cordial you are with the directors is irrelevant. Each of those folks, with whom I’ve collaborated on several occasions, originally gave him each of those roles “explained the star of American Psycho.

Leo absolutely gets to choose everything he does, so thank you, Leo, said Bale, adding, “And good for him, he’s wonderful.”

The Ford Vs Ferrari star added that he doesn’t mind when directors choose other actors over him, such as Leonardo DiCaprio.

“No. Do you realize how appreciative I am to receive anything at all? I mean, I can’t act like him, “Bale revealed.

“He performs it admirably. But I’d wager that practically everyone in Hollywood his age owes their professional success to him turning down whatever project it was.”

