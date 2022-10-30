Christopher Meloni is so ripped that Mariska jokes that it hurts to actually hug him

Since the show’s debut in 1999, Hargitay has played Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Christopher Meloni being referred to as a “zaddy” has Mariska Hargitay’s support. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor said Meloni is “fearless” to Access Hollywood after Meloni gained notoriety for flashing his muscular abs in a nude Peloton advertisement and in fan-posted social media images.

She made fun of her co-star, saying, “Whenever I meet him, his chest is so hard that sometimes it aches to actually hug him.” I replied, “Okay, baby.

Since the show’s debut in 1999, Hargitay has played Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Detective Elliott Stabler, who was portrayed by Meloni, left the show in 2011. Last year, he made a comeback to the brand and took on the same role in his own spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Meloni spoke candidly about being a cross-generational sex symbol to the news earlier this month.

“The best. Are you serious? I’m a zaddy who is 61 years old. The good fortune keeps coming, “He revealed. “To some extent, it’s a second act.”

In her Access interview, Hargitay also discussed how she met Peter Hermann, her husband of 18 years while working on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002.

Finding someone who was meant for me and with whom I could be my best self, she said, was sort of the gift of her life. “Peter and I are so intimately linked,” she said.

She continued, “I genuinely think it was love at first sight. People make fun of me, but I knew, which another example of intuition and knowledge is.

The actress also commended Hermann, 55, for the manner he raises their three children: 11-year-old Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Herman, August Hermann, and 11-year-old Amaya Hermann.

“He is a wonderful father. He is such a wonderful father “She revealed. “You guys have no idea how lucky you are,” I tell the children.

The couple recently told the press that one of the things that keep their marriage intact is humor. Hermann remarked, “I never imagined I would have this much laughing in my life.

Not simply genuine laughing, he added. But there’s also the fact that Mariska embodies joy and laughter.

Hermann claimed that despite the couple’s marriage having its share of challenging times, humor serves as a unifying factor. It’s how we come back to each other, he explains. “We may swing back and forth at any time throughout the day in this beautifully lovely insane way. But we are aware that our final destination is the same in essence.”

It’s nice that we know where we’re going, he continued. We are confident that we will arrive together.

In a recent interview with the news, Hargitay recalled their first date and the unique bond she had with Hermann.

“I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service,” she said. “No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one.”

