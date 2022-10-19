Daniel Craig received the same honor as James Bond

As he prepares to leave the role of James Bond, actor Daniel Craig was given the same accolade as his fictional counterpart on Tuesday.

The award was given to the actor in recognition of his exceptional work in theatre and movies.

Craig had already played the part of Bond with the royal family in on the joke.

Author Ian Fleming awarded an unusual accolade to his fictional spy when he named the 54-year-old British actor who played Bond for the fifth and final time in the 2021 movie “No Time To Die” a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

During an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Craig lowered his head and grinned as Princess Anne, who was dressed in a naval uniform, placed the award and its ribbon around his neck.

Craig was in the nation’s capital for the Sunday closing of the BFI London Film Festival and the whodunit thriller “Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery European” debut.

The royal family’s official Twitter account captioned a picture with the phrase “We’ve been expecting you,” which was a famous quote from a Bond villain.

According to a tweet from Ian Fleming Publications, James Bond was said to have received the distinction in his obituary in “You Only Live Twice.”

He dressed in a tuxedo to parody the opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London with Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis.

