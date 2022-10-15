Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Advertisement
Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson pay tribute

  • Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson paid tribute to co-star Robbie Coltrane.
  • Robbie passed away on Friday night at the age of 72.
  • He was most remembered for his role as Harry Potter’s kind-hearted half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.
Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson paid tribute to co-star Robbie Coltrane. There was no better Hagrid, according to Emma, while Daniel described him as an “amazing performer.”

In honor of his late co-star, actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films, actor Daniel Radcliffe has released a statement. In a statement, Daniel praised Robbie Coltrane as “one of the funniest individuals” he had ever met and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have worked with him. He also discussed an incident that occurred during the making of Prisoner of Azkaban. At the age of 11, Daniel made his acting debut alongside Robbie in the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Robbie passed away on Friday night at the age of 72. He was most remembered for his role as Harry Potter’s kind-hearted half-giant Rubeus Hagrid. He passed away at a hospital in his native Scotland, according to Belinda Wright, his agent. She praised him in a number of ways, calling him “forensically clever” and “brilliantly humorous” among others.

Daniel’s quoted statement, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

