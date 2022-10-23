David Moscow discusses what kept him turning into a pampered child actor

David Moscow claims that because of his family’s strict “boundaries,” he never became too “Big” for his britches.

The 12-year-old actor who played the young Tom Hanks in “Big” wasn’t allowed to become overly spoilt by the experience.

“My parents were very aware of what was going on,” Moscow, 47, tells Page Six, “and I had a lot of rules, a lot of boundaries. “If I wanted to keep acting, I needed to get A’s in school and that kind of thing.”

Adding, “I suppose I was protected from a lot of craziness since growing up in the city can be very crazy,” Moscow, a native of New York City, says. You board the metro at 8 in the morning, and you don’t get home until, like, 7 at night. There are a lot of bad things that can happen!

The “Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane” actor also claims that at that time, whatever female interest he received was ignored.

He quips, “At 12 you don’t really know what (to) do with girls.” They might like you, but you’re thinking, “What? What should we do next?”

Additionally, his school didn’t notice any additional attention he may have received from appearing in the blockbuster comedy.

“I went to school in Harlem,” he explains. “If you weren’t a basketball player on the basketball team, they didn’t really care. So in a sense, that was kind of cool as well. I was low-key in my high school.”

Together with his father, Jon, Moscow co-wrote the book “From Scratch: Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing, and Foraging on a Fragile Planet,” which is now being promoted.

He describes his four years of travels across the world, including milking a water buffalo in Italy, gathering oysters in the Long Island Sound, and getting honey from wild bees in Kenya.

Everyone is connected through food, the “Newsies” actor claims, but at first, he was “searching for a type of connectively among individuals” before realizing that learning about the production of food also provides a “glimpse into what’s going on with the environment.” especially in relation to overfishing and climate change.

