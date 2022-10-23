Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
David Moscow discusses what kept him turning into a pampered child actor

David Moscow discusses what kept him turning into a pampered child actor

Articles
Advertisement
David Moscow discusses what kept him turning into a pampered child actor

David Moscow discusses what kept him turning into a pampered child actor

Advertisement
  • David Moscow claims that because of his family’s strict “boundaries,” he never became too “Big” for his britches.
  • The 12-year-old actor who played the young Tom Hanks in “Big” wasn’t allowed to become overly spoilt by the experience.
  • He describes his four years of travels across the world, including milking a water buffalo in Italy, gathering oysters in the Long Island Sound, and getting honey from wild bees in Kenya.
Advertisement

 David Moscow claims that because of his family’s strict “boundaries,” he never became too “Big” for his britches. The 12-year-old actor who played the young Tom Hanks in “Big” wasn’t allowed to become overly spoilt by the experience.

“My parents were very aware of what was going on,” Moscow, 47, tells Page Six, “and I had a lot of rules, a lot of boundaries. “If I wanted to keep acting, I needed to get A’s in school and that kind of thing.”

Adding, “I suppose I was protected from a lot of craziness since growing up in the city can be very crazy,” Moscow, a native of New York City, says. You board the metro at 8 in the morning, and you don’t get home until, like, 7 at night. There are a lot of bad things that can happen!

The “Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane” actor also claims that at that time, whatever female interest he received was ignored.

He quips, “At 12 you don’t really know what (to) do with girls.” They might like you, but you’re thinking, “What? What should we do next?”

Additionally, his school didn’t notice any additional attention he may have received from appearing in the blockbuster comedy.

Advertisement

“I went to school in Harlem,” he explains. “If you weren’t a basketball player on the basketball team, they didn’t really care. So in a sense, that was kind of cool as well. I was low-key in my high school.”

Together with his father, Jon, Moscow co-wrote the book “From Scratch: Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing, and Foraging on a Fragile Planet,” which is now being promoted.

He describes his four years of travels across the world, including milking a water buffalo in Italy, gathering oysters in the Long Island Sound, and getting honey from wild bees in Kenya.

Everyone is connected through food, the “Newsies” actor claims, but at first, he was “searching for a type of connectively among individuals” before realizing that learning about the production of food also provides a “glimpse into what’s going on with the environment.” especially in relation to overfishing and climate change.

Also Read

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are now engaged
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are now engaged

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders, his almost three-year girlfriend, made their engagement...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story