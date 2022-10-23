Doja Cat celebrated her 27th birthday with a Masquerade theme, celebrities attend the party

The Grammy Award winner celebrated her 27th birthday party on Friday night in Los Angele

The Grammy Award winner celebrated her 27th birthday party on Friday night in Los Angeles, as seen in a collection of images obtained, where Doja’s celebrity friends can be seen dressed in various lingerie and masquerade outfits.

The birthday girl wore a cape made of black velvet, a full-face mask, and a hat made of enormous feathers. A pair of strappy sandals could be seen peeking out from beneath the cape, yet she didn’t reveal what was underneath until she was inside the event.

In addition to a two-piece black lingerie set, sheer tights, and shoes, Kendall Jenner wore a huge black lace mantilla over her head to complete the look.

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes, both singers, attended the event while sporting some laid-back looks. Justin Bieber, a fellow musician, arrived wearing only a black mask and nothing else.

Hailey Bieber, his wife, completed the outfit with a carefree half ponytail while sporting a dramatic cloak, sheer tights, and shoes.

Winnie Harlow attended the party as well and shared her own Instagram review of the occasion. She appeared in pictures with Doja, the Biebers, and Coi Leray where she flaunted her shimmering silver appearance with a silken cape and silver feathers.

Leray shared a moment from the party in her Instagram Story and shared some images of her provocative evening attire. “What a fantastic party! HB Doja, I adore your lovely ass “Over a clip of the celebrity blowing out her birthday candles, she added.

Doja discussed her intentions for the upcoming year with PEOPLE before her birthday. She aims to promote one straightforward message with her upcoming music and her It’s Giving merchandise line.

“I want my fans to feel like they can — it’s cliché, but I want them to feel like they can do whatever makes them happy,” she said last month.

“I want them to express themselves the way that they want to. I want them to never be afraid to take a risk when it comes to music or fashion or, you know, being creative,” Doja added. “That’s just like everybody’s message in a way, but I really do believe that I want my fans to feel that way.”

