Dolly Parton claims she no longer has any intention of embarking on a full-blown tour

Dolly Parton no longer desires to take her music on extensive tours. The 76-year-old country music legend stated in an interview with the concert industry newspaper Pollstar that she “no longer has any interest in going on a full-blown tour.”

I’ve been traveling my entire life, Parton remarked, adding that it “takes so much time and energy” to travel the world to promote her music.

Parton stated to the tabloid that she wants to spend more time with her spouse despite having had a busy year.

“We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me, and then I had to walk out on the fans,” she explained.

Even though she is now working on a rock record, Parton did remark that she is still open to performing at festivals or for one-off events. She told Pollstar that she thought her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 came at the ideal time for her to create the album.

“When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the irons are hot?’ Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me,” Parton said.

In 2018, the “Jolene” singer shared similar sentiments with the media about touring.

“There’s a whole lot to be said for loving your work and having confidence in yourself. I never once thought of retiring,” she explained at the time. “I just hope I fall dead in the middle of a song, hopefully, one I wrote, right on stage. That’s the way I go! If my husband needed me, or someone in my family, I would put him first. I’ve always put myself first and my career first, but if something were to happen to him, I would pull back on that. I’d still find a way to work, still find a way to be productive.”

Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton’s 48th solo album, was published on March 4 and was followed by a novel with the same name on March 7; Parton turned 76 earlier this year.

In September, she collaborated with Kelly Clarkson to record a new duet of their hit song “9 to 5,” and she also contributed to the documentary Still Working 9 to 5.

