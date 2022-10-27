Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Donda Academy shuttered “immediately” due to Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal

Donda Academy shuttered “immediately” due to Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal

Articles
Advertisement
Donda Academy shuttered “immediately” due to Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal

Kanye West Donda Academy shuttered “immediately”

Advertisement
  • Given his anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West’s Donda Academy will shut down “immediately.”
  • In August, West opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, using the name of his late mother.
  • Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga have all severed their ties with the musician.
Advertisement

Given his anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West’s Donda Academy will shut down “immediately.” The principal of the school, Jason Angell, informed parents in an email that was acquired by The London Times on Thursday that “Donda Academy will close for the balance of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, at the option of our founder.

Thursday has no school, Angell added.

In August, West opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, using the name of his late mother.

In order to stop leaks, the Christian school required parents to sign nondisclosure agreements and paid a fee of $15,000.

Even though the Yeezy designer’s own kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, did not attend his institution, West pushed hard to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to enrol them.

In one of his “ideas,” the “Heartless” singer suggested that their four children switch to spending three days at their present private school and two days at Donda Academy. The communication from the school stated that it intended to “begin afresh in September of 2023,” even though it will no longer be viable for that plan to be implemented this year.

Advertisement

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” Angell’s email concluded.

“We are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation.”

Due to his hateful remarks, West’s business relationships have been deteriorating quickly. Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga have all severed their ties with the musician.

West, 45, suffered the largest financial loss as a result of Adidas’ withdrawal because it immediately removed him from the list of billionaires.

Also Read

Harry Hamlin and Delilah’s “creepy” and “provocative” photo disturb fans
Harry Hamlin and Delilah’s “creepy” and “provocative” photo disturb fans

Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna of "Real Housewives of Beverly...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netflix will release a list of shows that are available to stream globally in February
Netflix will release a list of shows that are available to stream globally in February
Kartik Aaryan's lovely puppy Katori can't get enough of her human
Kartik Aaryan's lovely puppy Katori can't get enough of her human
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Christina Perri discusses
Christina Perri discusses "disassociating" from the birth of her daughter Pixie
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story