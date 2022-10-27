Donda Academy shuttered “immediately” due to Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal

Given his anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West’s Donda Academy will shut down “immediately.”

In August, West opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, using the name of his late mother.

Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga have all severed their ties with the musician.

Advertisement

Given his anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West’s Donda Academy will shut down “immediately.” The principal of the school, Jason Angell, informed parents in an email that was acquired by The London Times on Thursday that “Donda Academy will close for the balance of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, at the option of our founder.

Thursday has no school, Angell added.

In August, West opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, using the name of his late mother.

In order to stop leaks, the Christian school required parents to sign nondisclosure agreements and paid a fee of $15,000.

Even though the Yeezy designer’s own kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, did not attend his institution, West pushed hard to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to enrol them.

In one of his “ideas,” the “Heartless” singer suggested that their four children switch to spending three days at their present private school and two days at Donda Academy. The communication from the school stated that it intended to “begin afresh in September of 2023,” even though it will no longer be viable for that plan to be implemented this year.

Advertisement

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” Angell’s email concluded.

“We are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation.”

Due to his hateful remarks, West’s business relationships have been deteriorating quickly. Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga have all severed their ties with the musician.

West, 45, suffered the largest financial loss as a result of Adidas’ withdrawal because it immediately removed him from the list of billionaires.

Also Read Harry Hamlin and Delilah’s “creepy” and “provocative” photo disturb fans Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna of "Real Housewives of Beverly...