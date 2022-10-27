Dwayne Johnson is showing off some moves for his mom’s birthday

The Black Adam star honored his mother Ata’s milestone by posting a video on Instagram of them doing a traditional Samoan dance.

He surprised his mother with a new home in June, causing her to cry.



The Black Adam star honored his mother Ata’s milestone by posting a video on Instagram of them doing a traditional Samoan dance. In the video, Johnson, 50, joined in the fun with his mother while being accompanied by a band and a dancer.

When one of his daughters hurried into the scene to retrieve the money he had dropped on the floor during the dance, the routine was briefly stopped by laughter.

“Happiest of Birthdays Mom – the matriarch of our age 🌺❤️🌊🌴,” he wrote in the caption. “We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture. Grace, beauty, dignity, respect, and strength. You can feel the mana of our ancestors all around us ✨🪹.”

“And thank you for teaching our little girls ‘the way’ thru kindness, love, and strength,” Dwayne continued. “Even though these little tornados run in to swoop up some cash 🌪🌪🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️💰😂. Happy Birthday, Mom! We love you 🌺❤️.”

The Baywatch actor frequently expresses his affection for his mother. He surprised his mother with a new home in June, causing her to cry. Johnson began his lengthy Instagram caption, “Love you mum and surprise,” after posting a few videos of his mother seeing the new home he had bought for her as a gift.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” he said at the time. “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home.”

“Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise,” he continued.

Pointing out that he has “‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last,’ she has often told me over the past few years. ‘Lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is unique. That is my ideal.”

There is no higher pleasure than making your mother happy, so welcome home, he wrote. “I often remark that having a good mother gives you a chance to grow up to be a kind, decent person. This weekend, let’s all offer our mothers a heartfelt hug of gratitude and make them smile.”

In one video, once he showed his mother the family room, she started crying. He wrote in the caption, “We hung her vintage ukuleles, and I was able to find images of our ancestors that she hadn’t seen since she was a young girl growing up in Samoa.

“Her parents are missed, she says. I also miss them, “He went on. I’m grateful to God for endowing me with just enough work ethic to accomplish things like this.

“Enjoy your new home mom!!” he wrote at the time before encouraging his mom to “Break out the ukulele and let’s 💃🏻🕺🏽😂🎶.”

