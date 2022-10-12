Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran gives a “crazy gift” to Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran gives a “crazy gift” to Sam Smith

Articles
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran gives a “crazy gift” to Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran gives a “crazy gift”

Advertisement
  • Sam Smith will receive some incredible gifts from Ed Sheeran.
  • Sam Smith, the Shape of You singer’s best friend, revealed the gift they received from him during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
  • A six-foot-two marble penis stands there.
Advertisement

Sam Smith will receive some incredible gifts from Ed Sheeran. Sam Smith, the Shape of You singer’s best friend, revealed the gift they received from him during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I thought it was a joke,” Smith said. “A six-foot-two marble penis stands there. I weigh two tonnes. It will need to be craned into my house, I’m afraid.”

One of Sheeran’s favorite presents for his friends is marble furniture.

“Elton [John] got the first,” Smith added.

Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, is now receiving a tonne of positive press for their brand-new song, Unholy with Kim Petras.

The musician acknowledged that they identify as nonbinary.

“In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia,” adding, “That’s a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way.”

Advertisement

Noting that their albums have “always been queer,” Smith said. “It’s fascinating how people’s politics sometimes can leak into their love of music.”

 [embedpost slug=”ricky-gervais-continues-to-host-the-golden-globes-award-ceremony/ “

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Ayesha Mano's new dance video fails to impress
Watch: Ayesha Mano's new dance video fails to impress
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story