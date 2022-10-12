Ed Sheeran gives a “crazy gift” to Sam Smith

Sam Smith will receive some incredible gifts from Ed Sheeran.

Sam Smith, the Shape of You singer’s best friend, revealed the gift they received from him during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

A six-foot-two marble penis stands there.

One of Sheeran’s favorite presents for his friends is marble furniture.

“Elton [John] got the first,” Smith added.

Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, is now receiving a tonne of positive press for their brand-new song, Unholy with Kim Petras.

The musician acknowledged that they identify as nonbinary.

“In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia,” adding, “That’s a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way.”

Noting that their albums have “always been queer,” Smith said. “It’s fascinating how people’s politics sometimes can leak into their love of music.”

