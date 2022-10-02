Advertisement
Emily Ratajkowski criticizes Ana de Armas

  • Blonde, the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biography starring Ana de Armas, has been criticized by Emily Ratajkowski for “fetishizing female anguish.”
  • the model recently gained attention for dating rumors involving Brad Pitt and took to TikTok to denounce director Andrew Dominik for fetishizing women’s suffering and demise

Blonde, the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biography starring Ana de Armas, has been criticized by Emily Ratajkowski for “fetishizing female anguish.”

The 31-year-old model recently gained attention for dating rumors involving Brad Pitt and took to TikTok on Friday to denounce director Andrew Dominik for fetishizing women’s suffering and demise.

We love to fetishize female pain, Emily said in her uncensored critique of the Pitt-produced blonde. And I believe that as a woman, I can state with certainty that I have learned how to fetishize my own sorrow and hurt in order to make it seem like something that can be catered to and is something sexy.

The runway model also discussed how people are drawn to popular figures like Princess Diana, Amy Winehouse, and Britney Spears who have overcome adversity.

“However, I gave it some thought, and you know what’s a little difficult to fetishize? Anger. It’s hard to fetishize anger. I, therefore, have an idea. We should all be a little more enraged, in my opinion “said Emily.”I’m about to enter my [expletive] age. Baby, my [expletive] era is 2022.”

On September 28, Blonde made its Netflix debut.

