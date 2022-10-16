Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Emma Heming Willis shares sweet video montage of ‘Magic’ summer

Articles
Bruce Willis and his family had the most wonderful summer together. Emma Heming, the wife of the Die Hard actor, posted a video montage on Instagram on Sunday. It was set to Maren Morris’ 2019 hit song “Bones” and showed the family’s favorite moments from this summer.

“Here, we don’t believe in perfection, but #oursummer2022 came pretty close. In fact, it was a miracle “Emma, 44, wrote in the post’s caption.

In the clip, Willis, 67, is seen spending time with his daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8, as he makes them laugh with his dance moves and gives them piggyback rides.

The video also shows Willis relaxing with his kids on the couch while they watch Stranger Things. It also shows the family taking a nice walk through the forest in their backyard.

