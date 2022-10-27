Erika Girardi isn’t backing down after accusing her real housewives

After accusing her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton of using a homophobic slur off-camera in Aspen, Erika Girardi isn’t giving up.

She continued, “I won’t ever back down from the truth of what happened that night at the Aspen club.

However, the outlet claims that there were no cameras rolling at the time.

The 51-year-old reality personality reiterated her assertion on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing, “I was present. It took place. I can’t control what the ‘public’ decides to believe.”

Following news that Girardi had accused Hilton, 63, of making the remark when the group was filming in Aspen for the third episode of the RHOBH reunion, which will broadcast on Wednesday night, the cast released a statement on social media.

The cast member who was “around earlier this season” is to who the insult was purportedly directed. However, the outlet claims that there were no cameras rolling at the time. Production allegedly looked into the accusation after it was made but was unable to pinpoint the precise details.

The request for a response from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by Bravo representatives.

Rinna, 59, and Girardi, according to Hilton, are “desperate for a tale.”

They will put anyone under the bus, she claimed. “You watch, I stated a few weeks ago. They’re going to all start turning on one another. And yesterday, it began to occur.”

When the cast traveled to Aspen for season 12, the tension between Hilton and Rinna erupted. Hilton reportedly lost it when out with the majority of the group at a neighborhood club, and Rinna claimed she made deplorable remarks about the entire cast, including Kyle Richards’ sister, in private following the club incident.

Later, Rinna claimed she was so “shook” by what happened that she barricaded herself in her bedroom to escape Hilton.

