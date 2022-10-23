Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Discuss “Raymond & Ray,” Acting, and What to See

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Discuss “Raymond & Ray,” Acting, and What to See

Articles
Advertisement
Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Discuss “Raymond & Ray,” Acting, and What to See

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Discuss “Raymond & Ray,” Acting, and What to See

Advertisement
  • Recently, in an interview with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor about their roles as half-brothers in Raymond & Ray
  • written and directed by Rodrigo Garca and available exclusively on Apple TV+.
  • Discussed the challenges of role and project
Advertisement

They discussed what attracted them to the project, how challenging it is to get projects like this created, how they prepare for a role, how long it takes to let go of a character, and what you should watch if you haven’t seen their work before in this entertaining conversation. Further, Hawke discusses his decision to voice Batman in the Batwheels cartoon, and McGregor discusses his role as Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio film.

Also Read

Maya Hawke reveals she introduced her dad Ethan Hawke to Taylor Swift
Maya Hawke reveals she introduced her dad Ethan Hawke to Taylor Swift

 Maya Hawke claimed that while considering her nine most formative songs for...

In the film Raymond & Ray, Hawke and McGregor play half brothers who take a trip across the country to bury their deceased father. Both of them had a sour history with the man and valid grounds for their animosity. The road trip, however, allows them to keep their sense of humour as they attempt to leave his towering shadow and move on with their lives. This film also features Maribel Verd, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bower, and Vondie Curtis Hall. Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn were responsible for producing Raymond & Ray.

Look at what Hawke and McGregor had to say in the interview

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story