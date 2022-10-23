Recently, in an interview with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor about their roles as half-brothers in Raymond & Ray

written and directed by Rodrigo Garca and available exclusively on Apple TV+.

Discussed the challenges of role and project

They discussed what attracted them to the project, how challenging it is to get projects like this created, how they prepare for a role, how long it takes to let go of a character, and what you should watch if you haven’t seen their work before in this entertaining conversation. Further, Hawke discusses his decision to voice Batman in the Batwheels cartoon, and McGregor discusses his role as Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio film.

In the film Raymond & Ray, Hawke and McGregor play half brothers who take a trip across the country to bury their deceased father. Both of them had a sour history with the man and valid grounds for their animosity. The road trip, however, allows them to keep their sense of humour as they attempt to leave his towering shadow and move on with their lives. This film also features Maribel Verd, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bower, and Vondie Curtis Hall. Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn were responsible for producing Raymond & Ray.

