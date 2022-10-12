Advertisement
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is allegedly Yolanda’s mother reborn

Yolanda’s mother reborn

  • The two-year-old daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is, according to Yolanda, the joy of her life.
  • In a recent interview, she confesses, “I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature,
  • After a fight, Gigi and Zayn split up a few months after the baby was born.
Yolanda Hadid is over the moon about Khai Malik, her grandchild. The two-year-old daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is, according to Yolanda, the joy of her life.

In a recent interview, she confesses, “I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature, incredible little human being,” admits to ET in a new interview. “She does things and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom.’”

“She loves everything,” Yolanda adds of the tot.

“Nature, horses, the little ants, she’s careful with everything. She’s just the joy of my life and actually the whole family.”

In September 2020, Khai was born. After a fight, Gigi and Zayn split up a few months after the baby was born.

