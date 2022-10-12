Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is allegedly Yolanda’s mother reborn

The two-year-old daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is, according to Yolanda, the joy of her life.

In a recent interview, she confesses, “I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature,

After a fight, Gigi and Zayn split up a few months after the baby was born.

Advertisement

Yolanda Hadid is over the moon about Khai Malik, her grandchild. The two-year-old daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is, according to Yolanda, the joy of her life.

In a recent interview, she confesses, “I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature, incredible little human being,” admits to ET in a new interview. “She does things and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s my mom.’”

“She loves everything,” Yolanda adds of the tot.

“Nature, horses, the little ants, she’s careful with everything. She’s just the joy of my life and actually the whole family.”

In September 2020, Khai was born. After a fight, Gigi and Zayn split up a few months after the baby was born.

Also Read Paris Hilton claims that she was sexually assaulted at a Utah school “late at night” Paris Hilton acknowledges that she experienced sexual assault while she was a...