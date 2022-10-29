Gisele and Tom Brady’s marriage went wrong after so many things went right

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were only able to scramble for so long before having to release the ball.

After months of rumors that the supermodel and the visibly still-playing NFL star were leading increasingly different lifestyles, the couple officially announced their divorce on October 28.

The 45-year-old quarterback was “going to deal with some personal stuff,” according to coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The parents of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, stressed their dedication to co-parenting in messages that were posted to Instagram Stories, as well as giving their kids all the love, care, and attention they need in various ways.

As it is for countless others who experience the same thing daily around the world, ending their marriage has been “traumatic and challenging,” Brady wrote. However, while we explore any unwritten new chapters in our lives, we hope nothing but the best for one another.

Although it is obviously tough to go through something like this, Bündchen said that they had “grown apart.” She added, “I feel thankful to the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Even though it was carefully planned and hardly unexpected, this can’t help but seem bizarre when you consider their spectacular, well-known life together, which has resulted in a plethora of enviable scenes from marriages. However, it’s also not surprising given how regularly Brady has discussed his unwavering devotion to football and, more recently, the toll it took on his personal life.

The athlete said on EDaily !’s Pop in June that Bündchen “takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met,” but in the end, praising her for her unwavering support and ability to keep their family together wasn’t a replacement for what she actually desired.

In an interview with Elle that was released on September 13—one month after Brady took an enigmatic leave from training camp—Bundchen admitted, "I have my concerns."

The sport of football is “very violent,” and Bündchen added, “I have my children and I would like him to be more present.” “I’ve absolutely discussed such topics with him numerous times. But in the end, I believe that everyone needs to choose a course of action that suits them. He too must follow his joy.”

