Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady filed for divorce

Additionally, Brady is the ex-partner of Bridget Moynahan's 15-year-old son Jack.

The pair reportedly split up after a major argument a few months ago, and they are now reportedly considering sharing their multimillion-dollar business. Legal experts predict that the couple would most likely file for divorce in Florida since that is where their primary residence is. Another person who is familiar with the couple confirms that they are considering dividing their assets, which include a $26 million portfolio of real estate.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells the publication. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Their children are Vivian, age 9, and Benjamin, age 12, and they were united in marriage in February 2009.

Prior to Brady’s NFL retirement, there were rumors that the pair was in conflict with one another. In an interview with Elle this summer, Bündchen admitted that she has “concerns” about Brady continuing to play, particularly in light of their children.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” the Brazilian model said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

