Good news and bad news! You’ll be able to watch all five seasons of the classic children’s television show Goosebumps on Netflix for the very last time during the Halloween season

before the service removes it permanently at the end of November 2022.

This is both good and bad news. The bad news is that all of the episodes will be removed.

The television show, which was adapted from novels written by R.L. Stine, aired for a total of four seasons and a number of specials, all of which are now available to watch online at Netflix after having been there for some time. Since the 15th of September in 2014, all five seasons have been available to stream on Netflix in the United States.

The compilation comprises a total of sixty-four episodes from the children’s horror anthology series, which were initially broadcast between the years 1995 and 1998. “The series follows tweens and young teens who find themselves in weird and unusual situations, generally including supernatural aspects or the occult,” according to the description of the show.

There are presently 13 regions of Netflix throughout the world that are streaming the series, and all of those regions are about to lose access to Goosebumps. On the other hand, in contrast to the United States, most countries only carry one season of the show at a time.

That implies that if you live in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, or Portugal, you will all witness the removal of the single-season option on the same day that users in the United States would be unable to access any of the five possible seasons.

The final episode of Goosebumps will air in all nations on November 19, 2022, while the 18th of November will serve as your “last day to view” the series.