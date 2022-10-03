Hailey Bieber shows her rocking style in street, see pictures

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, left observers in awe with her elegant but trendy ensemble when she went out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, left observers in awe with her elegant but trendy ensemble when she went out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The 25-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur were photographed sporting drawstring sweatpants and an oversized black leather bomber jacket.

Mrs. Bieber carried a pair of skinny, black Oliver Peoples sunglasses from the company’s collaboration with Fai Khadra as she strolled around the streets.

Hailey’s casual outfit complemented her glossy black manicure perfectly, and she finished the look with a pair of black sneakers.

The front strands of her thick brunette hair were tucked behind her ears and separated in the middle.

Additionally, on Sunday, Bieber showed up on Instagram to interact with her 48.4 million fans by displaying a carousel of the day’s best photos.

She looked stunning in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood coral-colored halter dress.

