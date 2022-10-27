Harry Hamlin and Delilah’s “creepy” and “provocative” photo disturb fans

Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has angered fans with a “creepy” and “provocative” photo

He snapped with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin.

Although the image in question was taken during New York Fashion Week last month, it only recently appeared on Instagram, where commenters voiced a variety of worries.

In the picture, the actor, 70, is pictured standing close to the model, 24, and squeezing her firmly by the lower waist.

Delilah is seen in a transparent top gazing seductively into the camera as her father crushes his face ferociously against the side of hers.

“This is not how I pose with my dad,” Bravo fan account @iliveforbravo wrote atop the photo, noting in the caption that the father-daughter duo was “causing a massive cringe wave out here.”

“Looks a bit too intimate,” one critic commented, with another adding, “Woah!!!! That’s truly disturbing.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by several, who wrote things like “Ummmmm……,” “This is simply terrible,” and “Nope. Every “no,” “that’s kind of weird,” “Grosses me out,” “Sooo awkward,” and “This is disgusting”

Someone other made the remark, “Is this a scene from House of the Dragon?” in reference to the incestuous plots in the “Game of Thrones” spinoff series.

Another countered, “It seems like the entire family is a little sick and twisted!”

One observer exclaimed, “EW, David!” using the catchphrase from the TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek.”

Others added comments like “Yikes,” “OMG,” “Wtf,” and “No,” calling the shot “creepy,” “provocative,” “uncomfortable,” and “bizarre.”

