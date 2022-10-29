Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden were married

Advertisement
  • Brooke Eden, a country music performer, and Hilary Hoover, her future wife, married twice to honor their union.
  • The couple exchanged vows for the first time in a legally binding ceremony on August 27 in front of their parents, siblings, nieces, and a nephew at a tiny white church in Nashville.
  • Garth Brooks, for whom Hoover works, was also present during the ceremony.
Brooke Eden, a country music performer, and Hilary Hoover, her future wife, married twice to honor their union. The couple exchanged vows for the first time in a legally binding ceremony on August 27 in front of their parents, siblings, nieces, and a nephew at a tiny white church in Nashville.

Garth Brooks, for whom Hoover works, was also present during the ceremony. While his wife, Trisha Yearwood, officiated the ceremony, Brooks performed “To Make You Feel My Love” as Eden and Hoover, both 33, made their way down the aisle beside their parents.

Following the wedding, the couple and their friends went out to numerous honky-tonks in the area on a party bus to celebrate.

140 family members and friends attended the couple’s second wedding ceremony at the Paradisus Playa del Carmen resort in Del Carmen, Mexico, two months later, on October 27.

“With our families living so far away from each other (Brooke’s family is in Florida, and Hilary’s family is in Indiana), they hadn’t had a lot of quality time with each other,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “We had to get legally married in the states prior to Mexico, so we knew a Nashville ceremony with our families would be the perfect way for our families to bond.”

“It was the most amazing thing watching our families fall in love,” they continue. “Hilary’s nieces and nephew became best friends with Brooke’s niece (our flower girl and ring bearer) and so did the rest of our family. We’ve had so much support from family and friends that we really wanted to celebrate with everyone.”

Eden and Hoover exchanged vows on a bridge that overlooked a beach in Mexico. They were married by their closest friend, Nashville-based photographer Ford Fairchild, and they wrote their own vows.

Eden donned the same outfit for the major event that she did for the Love Inc. magazine cover shoot that was published this week. Weeks before their wedding, she received the dress as a surprise from the designer, Savin London.

Between rings from Marrow Fine jewelers and rings from Consider the WLDFLWRS, a nearby ring store in Nashville, were worn by both brides.

The couple had their reception in an outdoor tiki palapa after the wedding and played a “selected playlist” of ’90s hits, country songs, and vintage throwbacks. Both the mother-daughter dance and the father-daughter dance were performed, and Colbee, Eden’s 5-year-old niece, gave a speech.

Next Story