Hilary Swank shares her experience with pregnancy morning sickness

Fans are receiving an update on Hilary Swank’s pregnancy. In an interview with Extra that was released on Wednesday, the 48-year-old Alaska Daily actress talked about her pregnancy experience. Swank and their husband Philip Schneider announced their twin pregnancy earlier this month.

Swank admitted that for a while she “was having some bouts with morning sickness” but that she is “doing better” today.

She cited the advice of her friends, “When you have two, it doubles the hormones, doubles the sickness, doubles everything.”

Swank added that “having a profession” and “not being in the ideal relationship” were contributing factors to her postponement of having children.

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month, the Freedom Writers actress revealed that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday.

When discussing the subject with Extra, she remarked, “It is lovely. Everything is falling into place, and my father was one of my all-time favorite people, so it’s sort of like… this tribute to life with them being born on this occasion.”

When questioned regarding her father’s reaction to the news, she responded, “He would be joyful and thrilled for me. He simply wanted me to have whatever I desired in life, so I am sure that seeing me experience such delight would make him extremely happy.”

Swank explained to the publication how she managed to conceal her pregnancy while working on her most recent movie, Alaska Daily: “I was tearing the backs of my pants because they were no longer fitting me”.

And when I heard, “That doesn’t match,” someone said, “Her shirt could be out here.”

On October 5, Swank revealed that she and Schneider are expecting twins on Good Morning America.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” said Swank at the time. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She added, “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Soon after her interview, Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and discussed her pregnancy “Even with the time difference — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that — I’m feeling amazing right now. However, I’m in a terrific mood right now.”

The actress said she and Schneider both had twins in their families and she is “very enthusiastic” about the upcoming stage.

“Such a blessing, really. It truly is a miracle. It’s incredible, “At the moment, she said.

Nearly two years after they were first sighted together in November 2016, swank and social enterprise entrepreneur Schneider got married in August 2018.

