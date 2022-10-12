Holly Willoughby recalls a terrifying incident from her childhood

The terrifying episode in Holly Willoughby’s life that she has disclosed is pretty unsettling.

The terrifying episode in Holly Willoughby’s life that she has disclosed is pretty unsettling.

On This Morning, the 41-year-old TV personality and her co-host Phillip Schofield frequently have financial experts on hand to share their advice on how to avoid falling victim to scams.

Additionally, the blonde beauty revealed on Monday’s episode of the program that a text scammer nearly succeeded in convincing her to provide her bank account information.

The presenter recalled the frightening episode and confessed that she didn’t realize it was a scam until she went through and her bank information was demanded.

Holly spoke to the audience during a piece on scam text messages: “The number of times we talk about it and I did it the other day.

“It was a text about a delivery that needed re-delivering. And I thought, ”Oh yeah, I probably do need to pay for the re-delivery”.

‘It was only when I clicked and saw you had to enter your bank details and I thought, ”Oh my god, don’t do it” and deleted it. Even though we talk about it all the time.’

Holly said, “I did, I did, I did,” when Phillip said she had gone “a long way” toward providing the information the scammers had asked before realizing their deception.

When asked how she knew it was a scam, Holly responded, “The second I saw the bank details, I thought, “Oh ok, I understand this.”

After strict star Helen Skelton told how she lost her £70,000 life savings in an internet banking scam, Holly made the revelation.

