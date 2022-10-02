Advertisement
Edition: English
House of the dragon beats "The Rings of Power" in the viewership

  • Nielsen’s streaming numbers show that The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon to claim the top spot in the viewing ranking table. “
  • It was followed by “House of the Dragon,” which came in at No.
  • 5 and received 781 million fewer minutes of viewing time than its competitor.
Advertisement

Nielsen’s streaming numbers show that The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon to claim the top spot in the viewing ranking table.

“The Rings of Power” took the top spot in Nielsen’s rankings for the week of August 29–September 4 with 1.3 billion minutes watched. It was followed by “House of the Dragon,” which came in at No. 5 and received 781 million fewer minutes of viewing time than its competitor.

But the media firm rating information only includes data from the United States, leaving out other nations.

According to data from Parrot Analysis, The Wrap previously reported that this week has seen an increase in demand for HBO’s fantasy show. The Lord of the Rings prequel’s demand on Amazon, however, decreased by 13%.

The Rings of Power, an expensive production by Amazon, just received favorable Nielsen ratings, which will help it compete with HBO’s House of the Dragon.

