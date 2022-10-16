Issa Rae criticizes Hollywood’s efforts to preserve Ezra Miller’s career after several arrests

Issa Rae, an American actor, and comedian slammed Hollywood for supporting Ezra Miller of “The Flash” after their “atrocious” behavior and streak of arrests.

Following Miller’s string of arrests and claims of abuse over the previous year, Rae made these remarks.

She also kept criticizing the #MeToo movement and the way that Hollywood treats women.

Rae reportedly remarked, “I’m going to be truthful, the thing that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” in an interview with Elle Magazine.

“There’s this individual who’s a repeat offender, who’s been acting atrociously, and instead of shutting them down and shutting down the production, there’s an effort to rescue the movie and them,” she continued.

She also kept criticizing the #MeToo movement and the way that Hollywood treats women.

She said, “That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way,”

The actor’s movie “Flash” will still be released by Warner Bros. in June 2023 despite Miller’s contentious legal issues.

Miller said in August that they are seeking treatment for “complicated mental health difficulties.” Miller identifies as non-binary and uses their pronouns.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement.

This declaration was made following a year in which Miller was the focus of lots of debate. The troubled actor was detained in Hawaii on two different occasions: first in March for disorderly behavior and harassment during an incident at a karaoke club and once more in April for an alleged assault in which Miller is believed to have struck a woman on the head at a private property.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter said that the parents of an 18-year-old filed an order of protection against Miller, stating that the actor groomed their child from the age of 12, despite the fact that the teenager has disputed this.

Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary on August 8 in Vermont, where the actor resides after it was claimed that he stole alcohol bottles from a nearby vacant house in May.

