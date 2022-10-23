Janet Jackson react, saying ‘I adore it to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’for mentioning her

Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, Midnights, was released on Friday.

If Janet Jackson wasn’t a Swiftie before, there’s a high chance she is now. The 56-year-old Grammy Award winner lost herself in the tune “Snow on the Beach” from Taylor Swift’s latest studio album, Midnights, which was released on Friday. She shared a video on TikTok showing herself bobbing her head along to the song, which also features her name.

The song, which was written by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, and 32-year-old Swift, also includes Swift singing: “But your eyes are spaceships from another planet, and now I support you wholeheartedly, just like Janet. Can it?”

“I LUV it,” Jackson captioned the video, in which she leans back in a chair and gets blissfully lost in the song, before commenting with a smile: “That’s nice.”

Following its release on Friday, Swift previously celebrated Midnights becoming the most streamed album in a single day in Spotify ever as well as the biggest pop album ever on Apple Music.

“How did I get so fortunate to have you guys out here doing something so incredible? Like, what the heck just occurred? “She tweeted something.

Along with Del Rey and Antonoff, the album also includes actress Zo Kravitz, with whom Swift shared a picture this weekend to commemorate the “crazy ride of an album,” and her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn (who goes by the stage name William Bowery).

“[Antonoff is] my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade, HOWEVER… this is the first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” she wrote on Instagram

“We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama,” Swift continued. “Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

Swift’s latest album, Midnights, which is currently streamable, is her first totally new work since the release of 2020s evermore and its predecessor Folklore five months earlier.

