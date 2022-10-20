Advertisement
Jennifer and Ben will invite their ex-partners to a huge holiday party

Jennifer and Ben will invite their ex-partners to a huge holiday party

Articles
Jennifer and Ben will invite their ex-partners to a huge holiday party

Jennifer and Ben will invite their ex-partners

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to invite their ex-girlfriends, Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony.
  • The happy pair are planning to hold a “big celebration” for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, which they will be celebrating together.
  • The Marry Me actor and Argo actress want their children to celebrate the upcoming holidays as “one big family” with both of their biological parents.
 To attend their lavish holiday party, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to invite their ex-girlfriends, Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony.

The happy pair are planning to hold a “big celebration” for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, which they will be celebrating together.

The Marry Me actor and Argo actress want their children to celebrate the upcoming holidays as “one big family” with both of their biological parents.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, it is uncertain whether Garner or Anthony will accept the invitation.

“They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now,” the source said.

The informant went on to say that the combined brood “had no bad blood.”

Lopez and Anthony have identical twins, Max and Emme, whilst Affleck has three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife Garner.

