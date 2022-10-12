Jennifer Aniston supports David Schwimmer in controversy with Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston has defended David Schwimmer, who co-starred with her in the Friends movie

As the actor criticized Kanye West for his ‘anti-semitic’ comments.

Schwimmer responded to Kanye’s remarks on Instagram by posting: “Only 2.4% of Americans are Jewish, but they account for more than 60% of all victims of religious hate crimes.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston has defended David Schwimmer, who co-starred with her in the Friends movie, as the actor criticized Kanye West for his ‘anti-semitic’ comments.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband west stated: “I’m a bit sleepy now but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The odd thing is I truly can’t be Anti-Semitic since Black people are actually Jews too,” the American rapper continued. You guys have been playing with me and trying to blacklist anyone who doesn’t agree with your agenda.

Schwimmer responded to Kanye’s remarks on Instagram by posting: “Only 2.4% of Americans are Jewish, but they account for more than 60% of all victims of religious hate crimes.

The 55-year-old actor continued by branding the father of four a “bigot” for his recent anti-semitic remarks.

Regardless of whether Kanye West has a mental illness, Schwimmer asserted that he is a bigot. His anti-Semitic rhetoric encourages violence against Jews. What if you take his words in a different light and support him? You’re a racist. We are culpable if we don’t call someone as powerful as Kanye out on his divisive, stupid, and anti-Semitic remarks. “Silence is consent,”

Advertisement

West’s remarks provoked responses. The rapper has also received criticism from people like Lizzo, John Legend, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The musician posted on Twitter, “Weird how all these ‘free, independent thinkers’ constantly land at the same old anti-blackness and anti-semitism.”

The still-best friends David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston earlier admitted they almost got together off-screen. Throughout the sitcom’s 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, the pair played the on-again, off-again relationship between Rachel Green and Ross Geller.

Also Read Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is allegedly Yolanda’s mother reborn The two-year-old daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is, according to...