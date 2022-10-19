Jennifer Garner displayed her enduring beauty during her recent outing

Advertisement
Jennifer Garner displayed her enduring beauty

  Jennifer Garner in sunny Los Angeles was a fashion statement.
  With a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans and a pair of black boots, Jennifer finished the ensemble.
  The former Alias star added a pendant necklace as an accessory and covered her eyes with amazing-fitting sunglasses.
Jennifer Garner appears in a style  as she stepped out in the sunny weather of Los Angeles

The 50-year-old artist, wearing a striped cardigan with big gold buttons put over a plain white T-shirt, looked utterly out of this world as she made sure all eyes were on her.

With a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans and a pair of black boots, Jennifer finished the ensemble.

The former Alias star added a pendant necklace as an accessory and covered her eyes with amazing-fitting sunglasses.

Jennifer had her brunette hair falling past her shoulders and wore minimal makeup.

Following her marriage to Ben Affleck, who wed Jennifer Lopez this summer, Jennifer is now seeing American businessman John Miller, 44.

