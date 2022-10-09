Jennifer Lawrence “became a commodity” after the success of the “Hunger Games”

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges that at the beginning of her career, she felt lost.
  • The 32-year-old actress admits that her ‘sense of control’ was lost as a result of her rapid rise to prominence.
  • In 2012, Lawrence made her acting debut with The Hunger Games, and for Silver Linings Playbook, she won her first Academy Award.
According to Variety, the mother-of-one said at the London Film Festival on Saturday, “I felt like every decision was a big, massive group decision between ‘The Hunger Games being out and winning the Oscar. I became such a commodity.”

Lawrence reflected, “When I think back now, I can’t think about those following years, [because there was] just a lack of control.”

Regarding receiving her Academy Award, the actress continued, “I keep wondering when it will hit me. It won’t, in my opinion.

Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new film ‘Causeway’
Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new film ‘Causeway’

Oscar-winner in the independent drama "Causeway," starring Jennifer Lawrence, she portrays a...

