Jennifer Lawrence “became a commodity” after the success of the “Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges that at the beginning of her career, she felt lost.

The 32-year-old actress admits that her ‘sense of control’ was lost as a result of her rapid rise to prominence.

In 2012, Lawrence made her acting debut with The Hunger Games, and for Silver Linings Playbook, she won her first Academy Award.

According to Variety, the mother-of-one said at the London Film Festival on Saturday, “I felt like every decision was a big, massive group decision between ‘The Hunger Games being out and winning the Oscar. I became such a commodity.”

Lawrence reflected, “When I think back now, I can’t think about those following years, [because there was] just a lack of control.”

Regarding receiving her Academy Award, the actress continued, “I keep wondering when it will hit me. It won’t, in my opinion.

