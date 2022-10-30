Jessica Alba thanks daughter for letting her borrow the Halloween costume

This Halloween, Jessica Alba is asking her daughter for assistance.

The actress posted pictures from their visit to the Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles earlier this month.

This Halloween, Jessica Alba is asking her daughter for assistance. The 41-year-old former member of L.A.’s Finest posted a carousel of pictures from the Halloween celebrations she attended last weekend, where she and a companion dressed as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror movie The Shining.

“#fbf to last weekend’s amazing Halloween party hosted by @gtdave3. P.S. – We appreciate you letting us borrow your outfit, Honor “Honor Marie, the 14-year-old daughter that Alba and her husband Cash Warren share, was credited by Alba in the caption.

Additionally, there were pictures of Alba posing with other partygoers and rapper Channel Tres, who also played there.

In another picture, Louise and Lisa Burns, who were then 12 years old, and Alba stood in a corridor and stared straight into the camera to recreate the famous scene from the movie.

Haven Garner, an 11-year-old daughter, and Hayes Alba, a 42-year-old son, are also children of Alba and Warren.

The actress posted pictures from their visit to the Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles earlier this month. The co-founder of the Honest Company captioned the images, “Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the stuff.”

In a previous Instagram cooking video with Seattle Chef Matt Broussard that included a “very special visitor” — Haven — Alba demonstrated her enthusiasm for fusing food and family.

The three of them together gave a cooking demonstration for kimchi quesadillas. The mother and daughter giggled the entire time after a few attempts at describing the dish.

Alba recalls utilizing the same procedure with her own grandmother when she was a girl as they prepared the homemade tortillas used in the quesadilla.

Alba informed her daughter, “When I was little, I used to cook tortillas with Gamma Gamma.” I used to cook tortillas frequently with her once she taught me how to do it.

