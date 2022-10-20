Jessica Biel drops adorable flashback pictures to mark 10th anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their tenth anniversary of marriage with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

In celebration of the big event, the Candy actor posted a number of old pictures of the couple on Instagram.

The couple began dating in 2007, and four years later, in 2011, they became engaged.

Advertisement

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel marked their tenth anniversary of marriage with a heartfelt tribute on social media. In celebration of the big event, the Candy actor posted a number of old pictures of the couple on Instagram.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” she captioned the post. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel)

Advertisement

Along with an homage to his wife, the Palmer actor-model also shared a collection of memories with the actor-model.

“Ten years are insufficient! Every day, you help me become a better husband and father! I adore you so much, you lovely person! Back it up! “Alongside the snaps, he wrote.

Even though their relationship had its share of ups and downs over the course of the past ten years, Biel told Access Hollywood before the occasion that she was happy about her union with Timberlake.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years have just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” the 40-year-old told the outlet, “I just feel really proud of it.”

Biel added, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Advertisement

The couple began dating in 2007, and four years later, in 2011, they became engaged. In October 2012, they exchanged vows. The power couple has two sons: Phineas, 2, and Silas Randall, 7.

Also Read Kendall Jenner Breaking her silence on being labeled a nasty girl In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner addressed the...