John Legend admits that he wasn’t a great partner in his early relationships

On the most recent episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, John Legend discussed his early dating experiences. He acknowledged to his future wife Chrissy Teigen that he wasn’t a terrific partner.

“I think I was more selfish then,” he explained. “I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

The singer later understood that in order to be with the person he loves, he had to change.

“When you stop being so selfish when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation. You just grow, and you mature,” he said. “Part of it is it’s just a matter of time. You need time to become that person you want to be.”

“When we first met, we were very attracted to each other, our chemistry was great, but that level of attraction is more like infatuation at the beginning of a relationship,” Legend, 43, continued.

“And love when it is able to stand the test of time, it has to be deeper and more real than that. We’ve been through enough together that it’s really fortified us and made us stronger. Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. And going through all of that… to be able to write and sing a song called I Don’t Love You Like I Used To. It’s different now but it’s better.”

The musician added that Teigen’s optimism and charm contributed to his growing feelings for her throughout the course of their relationship.

“How she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke even in the craziest… even in grief, she’s able to find humor,” he added.

“I feel like you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together and what I’ve seen from her just made me love her more and value her more. I think she’s cooler now than I ever thought she was. I just really have seen her in all kinds of situations. I just value her more, and am in awe of her more than I ever have been.”

Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, the couple’s two children, are expecting a new child after losing a pregnancy a little more than two years ago.

