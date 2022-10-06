Johnny Depp recently put on blast for his allegedly ‘drunkard rage,’ toward executives

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial gets a dramatic adaptation
The six-week defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been...
Currently, Johnny Depp is under fire for allegedly acting with “drunkard anger” against Disney executives.
The information was made public through a statement made by Tracey Jacobs, Depp’s former agent, who mentioned the “drunk and stoned” conduct that was well-known on the Disney set.
According to reports, the problems got so bad that Disney executives were no longer willing to “put up with him.”
A document that documented Depp’s “behavior, including his contradictions and violent outbursts” was even created by his paralegal.
She spoke in court of Mr. Depp’s rage and how, “more than a few times,” he would lose his cool to the point where “it really concerned” her.
She even went so far as to suggest that everything ended up “intensifying as time went on” in her testimony.
