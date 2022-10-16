 Josh Peck, star of “Drake & Josh,” welcomed a second child with Paige O’Brien

The second child of American actor Josh Peck of “Drake & Josh” and his longtime companion Paige O’Brien is a son named Shai Miller Peck, the couple announced.

The second child of American actor Josh Peck of “Drake & Josh” and his longtime companion Paige O’Brien is a son named Shai Miller Peck, the couple announced.

The baby’s name was all that was written in the caption of a nice photo Josh posted of the infant napping next to his older brother, Max Milo Peck.

Bryan Greenberg said, “A wise man named Josh told me the only terrible aspect about having a father is there are no bad parts,” while John Stamos simply said, “PERFECTION.” Meghan McCain added three heart emojis to her remark on Josh’s Shai photo.

Paige posted the identical image and included a black and white close-up of Max kissing his younger sibling, who is holding a pacifier in his mouth.

She added a blue heart emoji with the message “Shai”. A single image of the baby sleeping with his hands behind his head and his eyes closed was another adorable picture.

When Paige shared a snapshot from their Italian holiday on Instagram while wearing a red dress and showcasing her baby belly, Josh and Paige made the announcement that they were expecting their second child back in June.

They welcomed Max into their family in December 2019, according to a source, after being married in June 2017.