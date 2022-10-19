Judge’s ruling Holly Madison will not appear in court for the Harvey case

A judge has decided that former reality star Holly Madison, who formerly dated and shared a home with Hugh Hefner.

According to the source, Madison is close friends with Matthau.

A judge has decided that former reality star Holly Madison, who formerly dated and shared a home with Hugh Hefner, the creator of “Playboy,” won’t be summoned to testify at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial.

In order to discredit the testimony of actress Ashley Matthau, one of the supporting witnesses who was not accused, the defense wanted Madison to take the stand.

Matthau, who’s accusing Weinstein of sexual battery, claims the former mogul masturbated on her at his hotel in 2003 in Puerto Rico, where they were shooting Miramax’s ‘Dirty Dancing sequel, ‘Havana Nights.

According to the source, Madison is close friends with Matthau. The defense intended to question her about the two partying together at the Playboy Mansion to prove that Matthau wasn’t a “young, sexually inexperienced naif” who was unfamiliar with “the ways of Hollywood”.

“They want to portray her as this innocent girl but they don’t want me to ask about all the fun times she spent frolicking in the grotto at Hugh Hefner’s mansion with Playboy bunnies,” Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman said about Matthau.

“Holly Madison had been down on her luck financially and used Hugh Hefner as a meal ticket,” he said, noting their age difference.

The source continues, “Who she partied with has nothing to do with her being assaulted, and whatever friends she has with Holly Madison has nothing to do with her being assaulted,” in response to Werksman’s insistence that he should be “entitled” to inquire about Matthau’s relationship with Madison.

Madison’s testimony was rejected by the judge when Lisa B. Lench sided with the prosecution.