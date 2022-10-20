Judi Dench criticizes the Crown’s portrayal of the royal family in Season 5

The Crown on Netflix has lately come under fire from Judi Dench for its “cruelly unjust” portrayal of the British royal family in Season 5.

The Crown Season 5 will debut on Netflix on November 9.

Dench urged the massive streaming service to add a disclaimer to each episode of the show to show that it is a “fictionalized portrayal of historical events” in an open letter to The Times of London that was published before its launch in November, according to Variety.

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” the letter read.

It is important to note that the divorce between Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, as well as other troubling parts of the royal family in the 1990s, will be emphasized in the new season.

Dench mentioned, “Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series including King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence; this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

“No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged,” said Skyfall star.

Despite openly stating that the show is “a fictitious drama,” the Belfast actress said that the producers have “resisted all pleas for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.”

Dench urged Netflix to “consider for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a measure of respect to the late Queen who served her people so ably for 70 years and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers” in a letter.

The late Queen bestowed the title of dame upon the actress in 1988 for the untried. In previous seasons, she also portrayed Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth I on TV.

