Judi Dench requests a “disclaimer” at beginning of each episode in “The Crown”

Dame Judi Dench demanded a disclaimer before each episode of The Crown in an open letter to Netflix. Following Sir John Major’s description of the seventh season’s premise as “a barrel-load of crap,” the renowned show has become a hot topic.

In an open letter to the British daily The Times, the Oscar-winning actress reportedly criticized the streaming service for the show’s “crude sensationalism” and “inaccurate and damaging portrayal of history.”

Dench penned. In fact, the drama seems more prepared to shamelessly violate the borders between historical authenticity and cheap sensationalism the closer it gets to the current day.

Dench continued, requesting that the streaming service include disclaimers at the beginning of each episode out of concern that viewers would mistake the dramatization for the truth.

Despite the fact that many people would recognize The Crown for the excellent but fictitious portrayal of events that it is, she continued, “I worry that a sizable percentage of viewers, particularly those from abroad, may consider its interpretation of history as being fully accurate.” “This is cruelly unfair to the people involved and detrimental to the organization they represent.”

“No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged,” Dench continued. “Despite this week stating publicly that The Crown has always been a ‘fictionalized drama’ the program makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.”

“The time has come for Netflix to reconsider for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers,” Dench wrote.

Dench won an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth I in Shakespeare and Love, however, she hasn’t played Queen Elizabeth II previously.

