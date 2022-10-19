Kaalan Walker receives a 50-year prison over raping several women  

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was found guilty of raping aspiring models

He met online and received a sentence of 50 years to life in jail, according to officials.

One act of assault to perform oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by drunkenness.

