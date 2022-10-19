Advertisement
Edition: English
Kaalan Walker receives a 50-year prison over raping several women  

  • Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was found guilty of raping aspiring models
  • He met online and received a sentence of 50 years to life in jail, according to officials.
  • One act of assault to perform oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by drunkenness.
 Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was found guilty of raping aspiring models he met online and received a sentence of 50 years to life in jail, according to officials.

Following his April conviction on three counts of forcible rape, one act of assault to perform oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by drunkenness, Walker, 27, was sentenced on Monday in Superior Court in Los Angeles.

