Kaley Cuoco posts a photo showing her growing baby bump

The ‘Flight Attendant star and ex-husband Karl Cook divorced this year

Kaley Cuoco, an American actor best known for her role on “The Big Bang Theory,” recently released another image of her growing baby bulge while gushing about how she and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey are already “parents.”

Kaley uploaded a number of Instagram Stories of both her and Pelphrey together. The word “parents” flashed as a virtual sticker beneath the smiling couple in the first picture, which showed Pelphrey hugging Kaley from behind.

She stands tall in front of a giant picture in the following photo, sticking out her tummy and pulling her ponytail back to obscure her face. In the picture with the simple message “eeeek,” Kaley was sporting a sports bra and a set of plaid pajamas.

Following the announcement that she and Pelphrey were expecting, she recently opened out about her pregnancy experience. In a series of nostalgic images posted on her Instagram, she informed followers that she was feeling “horribly sick.”

“Hello, Monette Moio When I was pregnant and quite ill, we once made an action movie, and you had to take care of me and behave like me while I was pregnant, “She wrote in a post’s caption.

The ‘Flight Attendant star and ex-husband Karl Cook divorced this year. After three years of marriage, their divorce was formalized in June.