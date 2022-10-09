Kanye West claims that being labeled as “mad” hurts his feelings

Kanye West is frustrated that people are not understanding his struggles with mental illness.

Ye acknowledged in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News that the label “crazy” pains him.

It makes me uncomfortable when people genuinely inquire about my well-being.

They continue to say, “Oh he’s insane, he’s crazy. And when people say that, it damages my sentiments,” Ye remarked.

“It makes me uncomfortable when people genuinely inquire about my well-being.”

Ye made other references to his adoration for businessman and former US President Donald Trump in the conversation.

Even Trump, who I’d regard to be a friend, is susceptible to radicalized language. He told me various things, like, “Kanye, you’re my friend.” When you visited the White House, my approval rating among Black people increased by 40%.

“For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating. The Democrats feel that they don’t owe us anything. And Republicans feel that they don’t owe us anything. Blacks have never demanded something for our vote. Why do I like Trump? All the values, the conservative values, just line up. Come on man, Trump’s the shit. He has his own buildings,” concluded Kanye.

