Kanye West date Model Juliana Nalu and already went out "on a few dates"

Kanye West date Model Juliana Nalu and already went out “on a few dates”

Kanye West date Model Juliana Nalu and already went out “on a few dates”

Kanye West date Model Juliana Nalu

  After the divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian amid online controversy
  • Kanye West has discovered a new love interest.
  • The rapper and the Brazilian model have already gone out “on a few dates,”
Following his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian amid online controversy, Kanye West has discovered a new love interest.

The rapper and the Brazilian model have already gone out “on a few dates,” an insider said to Us Weekly.

The Praise God hitmaker has been “pursuing” Nal, according to the insider, but their relationship “doesn’t seem to be anything serious.”

On October 9, 2022—reportedly west and Nalu’s second date—the new couple was photographed together at a movie theatre in Los Angeles.

Ye was previously banned from his Instagram and Twitter accounts for expressing anti-Semitic remarks, violating their rules.

