Kanye West doesn’t think he will be terminated for his anti-Semitic comments

Kanye West doesn’t think he will be canceled his anti-Semitic comments

Despite several firms dumping him, Kanye West does not believe that his career will be terminated because of his anti-Semitic remarks.

West went on to say that his remarks were an effort to bring the human race together as one.

After going on a social media rant and declaring that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people,” West found himself in some real hot water.

On Friday night, the rapper addressed the controversies around him, including Balenciaga terminating their commercial partnership, after his oldest daughter’s basketball game.

He shrugged and said, “I ain’t losing no money,” to TMZ. “One of the most liberating days was the day I was removed off the Balenciaga site.”

Ye, 45, also pointed out that individuals are severing relations with him in an effort to “score points,” believing they are being told “to not do business with” him in an effort to “silence” him.

He states, “We here, sweetie, we ain’t going away,” in defiance of being postponed.

Nevertheless, he has only strengthened his anti-Semitic remarks as a result of these supposed attempts.

I want to talk about the Jewish statement because it actually supports the assertion I made, he said.

West just hired Johnny Depp's attorney to manage all of his enterprises.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies,” he said.

He continued, “They never expected someone to have the platform. It’s not that anyone is afraid, they’re afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can’t use all the tactics. I’m talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong color hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I’ve seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it’s pretty one-sided if you think about it.”

In response to the potential that Adidas would also fire him, West stated that they “are now going through legal so anything can happen.” The rapper and Vogue have subsequently broken off their relationship, Page Six exclusively confirmed on Friday.

As Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday, he made care to specifically mention his ex-wife by saying, “I want to say happy birthday to Kimberly, thank you for making my four beautiful children. I’ll cherish my life because of that. For the past month, he has been seeing model Juliana Nal.

He appeared to apologize for his remarks, but he later stood by them. When questioned by Piers Morgan if he regretted his comments, he responded, “No. Definitely not.

Morgan said to him, “You should be angry.”

The rapper was also criticized by Jewish radio host Howard Stern, who said, “I’m really tired of people excusing his conduct by claiming ‘Well he’s just mentally ill.”

