Kanye West queries for Justin Bieber as if he is “canceled again.” after a fight with Hailey

  • In a dig at her husband Justin Bieber, Kanye West makes fun of Hailey Bieber for her viewpoints.
  • After his wife Hailey called him out, the 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask the Peaches hitmaker if he is “canceled.”
  • After West bullied Karefa-Johnson, Hailey expressed her support for her. “
 In a dig at her husband Justin Bieber, Kanye West makes fun of Hailey Bieber for her viewpoints.

After his wife Hailey called him out, the 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask the Peaches hitmaker if he is “canceled.”

“Wait Am I canceled again???,” he asked. “Justin [Bieber] please let me know.”

After West bullied Karefa-Johnson, Hailey expressed her support for her.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!,” the model wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding that “to know you are to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. The chicest.”

“One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth. My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that,” Karefa-Johnson said in response.

