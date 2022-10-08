Kanye West reveals the reason why he like Donald Trump

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper explained why he liked the former US President.

When you visited the White House, my approval rating among Black people increased by 40%. “

The rapper made headlines by endorsing Trump in the 2017 presidential contest.

West said to Tucker Carlson, “Even Trump, somebody I’d consider a friend, isn’t immune to having a radicalized viewpoint. He told me various things, like, “Kanye, you’re my friend.” When you visited the White House, my approval rating among Black people increased by 40%.

“Black folks are only worth their approval rating to politicians. Democrats hold the opinion that they owe us nothing. Republicans also believe they owe us nothing. Blacks never asked for anything in exchange for their vote. Why am I a fan of Trump? The conservative ideals just align on all fronts. Hey, man, Trump is crap. He owns his own structures “finished Kanye.

