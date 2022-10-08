Kanye West says Gigi Hadid is a zombie and a spoiled Karen

In retaliation for the supermodel, Kanye West referred to Gigi Hadid as a zombie and a privileged Karen in his most recent Instagram post. “

In retaliation for the supermodel, Kanye West referred to Gigi Hadid as a zombie and a privileged Karen in his most recent Instagram post.

“You had a silver spoon in your mouth from birth.

You raise your voice here, but you didn’t raise your voice when my child was abducted on her birthday.

As a result of Kanye’s online attack on stylist and contributing editor of worldwide Vogue Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the model retaliated against him.

“You wish you had a fraction of her intelligence,” she said. You have no idea, Gigi Hadid continued. She might be the only person who can save you if there is any real purpose to any of your s**. As if someone shouldn’t voice their thoughts because they were “honored” to be invited to your show? Lol. You’re an idiot and a bully.

Black Lives Matter is a social movement started by rapper 2 Chainz to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community. The rapper, 45, ignited outrage on Monday after showcasing the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show before doubling down on his claims and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the following day.

