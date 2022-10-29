Kanye West’s Twitter account was restored, according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk is criticizing Kanye West for using Twitter.

The Tesla CEO replied to the user, stating, “Twitter shouldn’t be used as a forum to spread racism and anti-Semitism.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that West, 45, threatened to “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a since-deleted tweet.

Elon Musk is criticizing Kanye West for using Twitter. Musk tweeted on Friday that the social networking site would “be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” adding that “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” Musk had just finished his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Musk, 51, responded to a question on Twitter by “Why, then, did you previously restore Kanye West’s account? The Tesla CEO replied to the user, stating, “Twitter shouldn’t be used as a forum to spread racism and anti-Semitism. Ye’s account was reinstated by Twitter before the acquisition. They didn’t talk to me or let me know.”

After one of West’s comments broke the terms of service of the corporation, his Twitter account was blocked earlier this month. He was never officially banned or had his account erased, though. According to The New York Times, he was instead prohibited from tweeting, and Twitter deleted the contentious tweet.

The Daily Beast also noted that West’s read-only limitations were removed once the problematic post was removed in accordance with Twitter’s rules.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, per the outlet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

Since then, many have spoken out against his comments, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old founder of SKIMS stated, “Hate speech is never OK or justified.”

She continued, “I stand with the Jewish community and ask for an immediate end to the awful violence and cruel language against them.

In response to West’s anti-Semitic comments, a number of businesses have also cut ties with him, including Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga.

