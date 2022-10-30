Katharine McPhee says her 20-month-old son is taking after Mom and Dad

The Smash star, 38, told the publication, “It makes logical that he’d be musical.”

Foster, 72, argued that their kid is still “too young” for them to predict if he will follow in their musical footsteps.

McPhee’s first child and Foster’s sixth child is Rennie.

Advertisement

The singer-actress and her husband, musician and record producer David Foster, gushed about their son Rennie David’s musical skills in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was released on Wednesday.

The Smash star, 38, told the publication, “It makes logical that he’d be musical.” He is undoubtedly preoccupied with drums, whether real or imagined.

Foster, 72, argued that their kid is still “too young” for them to predict if he will follow in their musical footsteps.

“When you look at somebody like [athletes] Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented… but they’re not tennis players, so we don’t know,” he added.

McPhee posted two adorable videos of Rennie experimenting with various instruments around the house in August on her Instagram Story. First, a young Rennie was seen beating on piano keys from behind.

She commented at the time, slowly zooming in on her son from across the room, “I love these fat thighs.

Advertisement

Additionally, McPhee demonstrated Rennie playing an electronic drum pad. She teased in the caption, “Already showcasing my child’s talents.”

It wasn’t the first time McPhee had let her son’s developing musical talent be seen. She had posted videos of Rennie having a blast with a little red drum set on her Instagram Story a month earlier. While his mother snapped pictures of the adorable event, the baby played happily.

“16 months drummer boy 🥰,” she captioned that video.

McPhee’s first child and Foster’s sixth child is Rennie. The music producer is also the father of daughters Allison, 52, and Amy, 49, from prior partnerships, as well as children Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with his second wife Rebecca Dyer. After the first meeting in 2006, McPhee and Foster got married in June 2019.

Foster joked, “He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly,” when speaking to the news in February about the potential that Rennie would inherit his parents’ musical prowess.

Also Read Mel B of the Spice Girls and Rory McPhee have been dating for three years Soon, Melanie "Mel B" Brown will make her way to the altar!...